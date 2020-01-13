Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
302 / 365
Great Blue Heron Preening
This Great Blue Heron took it's time preening. It was a great morning.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laurie E Wilson
ace
@laurieewilson
I have been taking photographs for years, but only recently got a better camera and started working on improving. I appreciate any feedback, as...
302
photos
51
followers
63
following
82% complete
View this month »
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th November 2019 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
blue
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
great
,
feathers
,
heron
,
feather
,
preening
,
preen
Martin Jalkotzy
Great portrait and particularly the backdrop!
January 13th, 2020
Diana
ace
A stunning capture with great clarity and tones!
January 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close