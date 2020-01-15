Previous
Bufflehead Duck Male Bathing by laurieewilson
Bufflehead Duck Male Bathing

This Bufflehead male duck was making quite a production of bathing...I am sure it had something to do with the females nearby. :-)
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Laurie E Wilson

@laurieewilson
I have been taking photographs for years, but only recently got a better camera and started working on improving. I appreciate any feedback, as...
Diana ace
Great shot of this proud looking fellow showing off.
January 15th, 2020  
Martin Jalkotzy
Great image; it's tough to get everything just right but you got it all including eye catch light!
January 15th, 2020  
