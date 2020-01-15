Sign up
304 / 365
Bufflehead Duck Male Bathing
This Bufflehead male duck was making quite a production of bathing...I am sure it had something to do with the females nearby. :-)
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
2
1
Laurie E Wilson
ace
@laurieewilson
I have been taking photographs for years, but only recently got a better camera and started working on improving. I appreciate any feedback, as...
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
28th December 2019 11:39am
black
white
birds
bird
duck
feathers
male
wings
feather
wing
bufflehead
Diana
ace
Great shot of this proud looking fellow showing off.
January 15th, 2020
Martin Jalkotzy
Great image; it's tough to get everything just right but you got it all including eye catch light!
January 15th, 2020
