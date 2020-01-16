Previous
Snowy Egret by laurieewilson
305 / 365

Snowy Egret

I saw this Snowy Egret sitting on a log over the water, and did my best to shoot pics through the bushes...without scaring it off.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Laurie E Wilson

ace
@laurieewilson
I have been taking photographs for years, but only recently got a better camera and started working on improving. I appreciate any feedback, as...
Diana ace
You did an amazing job Laurie, great shot.
January 16th, 2020  
Martin Jalkotzy
Agreed, wonderful image!
January 16th, 2020  
