Snowy Egret
I saw this Snowy Egret sitting on a log over the water, and did my best to shoot pics through the bushes...without scaring it off.
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
Laurie E Wilson
ace
@laurieewilson
I have been taking photographs for years, but only recently got a better camera and started working on improving. I appreciate any feedback, as...
365
NIKON D500
28th December 2019 12:28pm
white
bird
hunter
feathers
egret
feather
snowy
Diana
You did an amazing job Laurie, great shot.
January 16th, 2020
Martin Jalkotzy
Agreed, wonderful image!
January 16th, 2020
