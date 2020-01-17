Sign up
Phainopepla Male Ready For His Close Up
Always great to see these lovely birds.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Laurie E Wilson
ace
@laurieewilson
I have been taking photographs for years, but only recently got a better camera and started working on improving. I appreciate any feedback, as...
3
365
NIKON D500
28th December 2019 12:41pm
black
,
bird
,
feathers
,
feather
,
crest
,
phainopepla
