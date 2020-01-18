Previous
Eurasian Wigeon Male Hybrid Duck Bathing by laurieewilson
Eurasian Wigeon Male Hybrid Duck Bathing

This bird was a little different. We determined it was a Eurasian and American Wigeon hybrid. He was paired up with an American Wigeon female. At any rate, I thought he was lovely. Have a great weekend!
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Laurie E Wilson

