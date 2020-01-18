Sign up
Eurasian Wigeon Male Hybrid Duck Bathing
This bird was a little different. We determined it was a Eurasian and American Wigeon hybrid. He was paired up with an American Wigeon female. At any rate, I thought he was lovely. Have a great weekend!
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
Laurie E Wilson
ace
@laurieewilson
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
31st December 2019 10:30am
Tags
bath
,
water
,
bird
,
american
,
duck
,
feathers
,
wings
,
feather
,
hybrid
,
wing
,
bathing
,
eurasian
,
wigeon
