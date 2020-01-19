Sign up
308 / 365
Western Screech Owl Looking Out of Nest Hole
Always love it when I can see this owl! Rarely is it visible.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Laurie E Wilson
ace
@laurieewilson
I have been taking photographs for years, but only recently got a better camera and started working on improving. I appreciate any feedback, as...
Martin Jalkotzy
Wonderful image; great job even seeing it!
January 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and wonderful textures.
January 19th, 2020
