Foggy Trees Colusa County by laurieewilson
309 / 365

Foggy Trees Colusa County

An attempt at a landscape instead of wildlife. Mainly, because I got up at 3:30A to head to the refuge, and it was completely fogged in all day. I did get to hear some lovely sounds in the foggy darkness, though. :-)
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Laurie E Wilson

@laurieewilson
I have been taking photographs for years, but only recently got a better camera and started working on improving. I appreciate any feedback, as...
