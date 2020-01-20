Sign up
Foggy Trees Colusa County
An attempt at a landscape instead of wildlife. Mainly, because I got up at 3:30A to head to the refuge, and it was completely fogged in all day. I did get to hear some lovely sounds in the foggy darkness, though. :-)
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Laurie E Wilson
ace
@laurieewilson
I have been taking photographs for years, but only recently got a better camera and started working on improving. I appreciate any feedback, as...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
7th January 2020 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
trees
,
river
,
fog
,
landscape
,
silhouette
,
foggy
