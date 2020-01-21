Previous
Long-billed Curlew in the Fog by laurieewilson
310 / 365

Long-billed Curlew in the Fog

One of the many birds I had difficulty photographing due to the fog. I still tried, as this bird played peek-a-boo with me.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Laurie E Wilson

@laurieewilson
