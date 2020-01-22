Sign up
311 / 365
Foggy Trees in Colusa County
Another shot of the foggy trees along the river. A different crop and processing. I think I like the other one better, but I am not sure, yet.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
Laurie E Wilson
ace
@laurieewilson
I have been taking photographs for years, but only recently got a better camera and started working on improving. I appreciate any feedback, as...
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
7th January 2020 1:01pm
tree
trees
branches
fog
moody
foggy
Diana
ace
I love the tones of this Laurie.
January 22nd, 2020
Laurie E Wilson
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you Diana!
January 22nd, 2020
