Previous
Next
Foggy Trees in Colusa County by laurieewilson
311 / 365

Foggy Trees in Colusa County

Another shot of the foggy trees along the river. A different crop and processing. I think I like the other one better, but I am not sure, yet.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Laurie E Wilson

ace
@laurieewilson
I have been taking photographs for years, but only recently got a better camera and started working on improving. I appreciate any feedback, as...
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love the tones of this Laurie.
January 22nd, 2020  
Laurie E Wilson ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you Diana!
January 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise