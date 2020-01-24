Previous
Canadian Goose With Water Drops by laurieewilson
313 / 365

Canadian Goose With Water Drops

I missed a day, and just now catching up. I am not a particular fan of Canadian Geese, but I did like the light on this one as well as the water drops. Happy Saturday!
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Laurie E Wilson

@laurieewilson
I have been taking photographs for years, but only recently got a better camera and started working on improving.
