Wow, how did those get there? by laurieewilson
Wow, how did those get there?

My kittens had quite a stash of toys under the recliner. :-)
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Laurie E Wilson

I have been taking photographs for years, but only recently got a better camera and started working on improving.
