317 / 365
My three 11 month old kittens sharing one of the beds.
6th May 2020
6th May 20
Laurie E Wilson
ace
@laurieewilson
I have been taking photographs for years, but only recently got a better camera and started working on improving. I appreciate any feedback, as...
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950U
Taken
30th April 2020 7:56am
Tags
love
,
cats
,
feline
,
fur
,
furry
,
kittens
*lynn
ace
contented kitties!
May 6th, 2020
Louise & Ken
ace
What a gorgeous bundle of kitty cuddles! They're beautiful!
May 6th, 2020
Nick
ace
Cute shot. Bet they're a real handful.
May 6th, 2020
Laurie E Wilson
ace
@Weezilou
Thank you Louise! Lost my Rosie last June, and I ended up with three bundles of love! Thank goodness for a Costco sized pet bed! Lol!
May 6th, 2020
Laurie E Wilson
ace
@nickspicsnz
They sure are! All totally different personalities and very sweet! Keep me on my toes! 🙂
May 6th, 2020
Laurie E Wilson
ace
@lynnz
Pampered for sure!
May 6th, 2020
