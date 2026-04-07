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1000051189
Hotel Windsor
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Annette White
@lavenderladyoz
Total amateur trying to learn more & challenge myself 😀
141
photos
7
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5
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38% complete
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365
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Galaxy S23+
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2nd April 2026 8:50am
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