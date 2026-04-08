1000051622

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My dad's been gone since 1990. It's been a long time but it really doesn't get any easier. You just learn to live with the grief of losing the person you loved. I am sad that my hubby & kids never got to meet him.
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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Annette White
@lavenderladyoz
Total amateur trying to learn more & challenge myself 😀
138
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5
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365
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8th April 2026 5:01pm
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