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1000051622 by lavenderladyoz
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1000051622

My dad's been gone since 1990. It's been a long time but it really doesn't get any easier. You just learn to live with the grief of losing the person you loved. I am sad that my hubby & kids never got to meet him.
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Annette White

@lavenderladyoz
Total amateur trying to learn more & challenge myself 😀
37% complete

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