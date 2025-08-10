Previous
SHADOW by lazyphotographer
11 / 365

SHADOW

Setting sun. Shadow showing on the back of the bloom.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

R G Hunt

@lazyphotographer
3% complete

Photo Details

