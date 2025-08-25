Previous
HAWKMOTH CATERPILLAR by lazyphotographer
HAWKMOTH CATERPILLAR

AKA Tomato Hornworm. Found today on a Tomato plant munching away. Beautiful in an ugly way. Not full grown.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

R G Hunt

@lazyphotographer
