Previous
31 / 365
DRAGONFLY AT REST
I had just seen this Dragonfly but missed shooting it. I knew from experience that they return to a favorite spot very often. Sure, enough within a minute it was back.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
R G Hunt
@lazyphotographer
31
photos
5
followers
4
following
Views
0
365
NIKON D500
30th August 2025 1:59pm
twig
,
insect
,
dragonfly
,
spot
