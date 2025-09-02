Sign up
34 / 365
SEED POD
A seed pod to a yellow trumpet vine. The very top shows the ending of the flower.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
R G Hunt
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd September 2025 6:03pm
Privacy
Public
trumpet
vine
seed
pod
