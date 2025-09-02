Previous
SEED POD by lazyphotographer
34 / 365

SEED POD

A seed pod to a yellow trumpet vine. The very top shows the ending of the flower.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

R G Hunt

@lazyphotographer
9% complete

