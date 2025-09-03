Previous
FOXTAIL by lazyphotographer
35 / 365

FOXTAIL

Setting sun illuminating the hair on this Foxtail weed.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

R G Hunt

@lazyphotographer
9% complete

