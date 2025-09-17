Previous
YELLOW DROPS by lazyphotographer
49 / 365

YELLOW DROPS

A lit-up flower after the rain. Enhanced with the beam of a flashlight.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

R G Hunt

@lazyphotographer
13% complete

