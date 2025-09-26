Sign up
Previous
58 / 365
MUSHROOMS
A pair of mushrooms growing on a forest floor. Fallen pine needles lying within the bowl.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
R G Hunt
@lazyphotographer
58
photos
6
followers
5
following
15% complete
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th September 2025 4:52pm
Tags
pine
,
mushrooms
,
needles
,
forest
