60 / 365
POTTED
I used a Lens baby Lense to capture this pot of flowers. I still don't understand how this Lense works. My time is needed to solve it.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
R G Hunt
@lazyphotographer
365
NIKON D500
28th September 2025 4:00pm
baby
flowers
pot
lens
Lisa V.
Looks electrified!
September 29th, 2025
