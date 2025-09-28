Previous
POTTED by lazyphotographer
60 / 365

POTTED

I used a Lens baby Lense to capture this pot of flowers. I still don't understand how this Lense works. My time is needed to solve it.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

R G Hunt

@lazyphotographer
16% complete

Lisa V.
Looks electrified!
September 29th, 2025  
