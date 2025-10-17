Sign up
Previous
79 / 365
LANTERN FLY
Found on the shed wall. Adult male. Exterminate when found.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
R G Hunt
@lazyphotographer
79
photos
7
followers
6
following
21% complete
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
Photo Details
Views
0
365
NIKON D500
17th October 2025 9:42am
Public
New Faces
fly
shed
lantern
