Previous
80 / 365
DADDY LONG LEG (1 of 1)
Along came a spider. Smelling the fragrance of this orange mum, or not.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
R G Hunt
@lazyphotographer
365
NIKON D500
18th October 2025 12:06pm
spider
orange
mum
