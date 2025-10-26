Previous
HOLLY BERRIES by lazyphotographer
88 / 365

HOLLY BERRIES

Growing on my property. Lit with a flash on low power.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

R G Hunt

@lazyphotographer
24% complete

*lynn ace
beautiful
October 27th, 2025  
