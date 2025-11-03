Previous
MUM SHADOWS by lazyphotographer
96 / 365

MUM SHADOWS

Sunlight casting a shadow of mums onto a pumpkin.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

R G Hunt

@lazyphotographer
26% complete

