Christmas Cheer by lbingle365
3 / 365

Christmas Cheer

Decked out the maple tree in front of the house this year to add some cheer. Just a quick snap before I take the decorations down.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Lisa

@lbingle365
