Blondie 1 by lbingle365
17 / 365

Blondie 1

This chubby squirrel is a frequent visitor at my bird feeder. We call him Blondie because the back of his ears are blond. Will try for a different angle on another day.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Lisa

@lbingle365
4% complete

