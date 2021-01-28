Previous
Seagull on Ice by lbingle365
20 / 365

Seagull on Ice

Beautiful sunshine today and so happy to be out of quarantine. Loved the sky blue colour of the ice and the lone seagull having a rest.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Lisa

@lbingle365
