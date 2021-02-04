Previous
Icebergs? by lbingle365
23 / 365

Icebergs?

Not my prettiest picture today, but the ice formations along the shore in Turkey Point look like icebergs in Lake Erie. One lady I was talking to who lives across from the beach assured me that they will be gone in a day with the winds.
Lisa

@lbingle365
Photo Details

