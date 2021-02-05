Previous
View Through the Sunroof by lbingle365
24 / 365

View Through the Sunroof

A cold, windy, icy, grey day. Went for a slippery walk, but the photo through the sunroof of my car, with the neighbour's tree in view, is the best I could do. Brr...
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Lisa

@lbingle365
Photo Details

