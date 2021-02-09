Previous
Sunny Day at Silver Lake Park by lbingle365
27 / 365

Sunny Day at Silver Lake Park

Blessed in the last couple of weeks with many sunny (if cold) days. Dad and Luna out for a cold but sunny walk. So good for the mental health.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Lisa

@lbingle365
7% complete

