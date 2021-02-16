Previous
Next
Done Shoveling by lbingle365
35 / 365

Done Shoveling

Haven't had much snow this year, but we got a good downfall this morning early. Finally done shoveling after the plow filled in the driveway.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Lisa

@lbingle365
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise