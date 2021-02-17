Previous
Shelf Ice by lbingle365
36 / 365

Shelf Ice

The beauty of the lake is ever changing. Today the shards of shelf ice along the pier were incredible to watch and to hear.
17th February 2021

Lisa

@lbingle365
