1 / 365
The Reservation
Taken on a recent trip to Tybee Island, which is outside Savannah, Georgia. The facade of this old but updated hotel really caught my attention with its Art Deco style.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
Captured4Ever
ace
@lbluejaye8
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people how to see without a camera." ― Dorothea Lange
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
5th August 2021 11:32am
window
reflection
blue
sign
hotel
texture
symmetry
tybee
patter
