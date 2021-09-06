Sign up
Foot Loose and Fancy Free
Spent part of my Labor Day on the lake in 84 degree weather! What a feeling!
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
Captured4Ever
ace
@lbluejaye8
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people how to see without a camera." ― Dorothea Lange
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
6th September 2021 6:33pm
Tags
green
,
feet
,
reflection
,
water
,
fun
,
pattern
,
lake
,
relaxation
,
ripples
