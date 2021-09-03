Previous
In Stitches by lbluejaye8
In Stitches

I love to crochet and this is a blanket I’m making for my granddaughter using the Elizabeth stitch. Being able to transform a piece of yarn into something so meaningful and useful is satisfying to me. The textures in this pic intrigue me.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Captured4Ever

ace
@lbluejaye8
“The camera is an instrument that teaches people how to see without a camera.” ― Dorothea Lange My FB page: Popular Page: 365project.org/lbluejaye8/365/2016-10-12 (Ella's Green) ...
