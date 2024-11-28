Previous
My brave drama queen by ldi
My brave drama queen

Post surgery, doing great, but putting on a great show limping whenever people look (but walking quite normal when nobody seems watching him). I love him dearly.

(Playing with my new sigma 10-18 lenses)
