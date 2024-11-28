Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
14 / 365
My brave drama queen
Post surgery, doing great, but putting on a great show limping whenever people look (but walking quite normal when nobody seems watching him). I love him dearly.
(Playing with my new sigma 10-18 lenses)
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lore
@ldi
A photography newbie learning to shoot better pictures just for fun. I am joining the challenge to motivate myself to continue working on my abilities. I am...
14
photos
0
followers
1
following
3% complete
View this month »
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
37in2024
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close