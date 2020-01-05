Previous
Feeders for Bird Day by ldsquared
16 / 365

Feeders for Bird Day

365 Picture Today suggests that today is "Bird Day," so after years of neglect I brought out, washed and filled all the feeders. My bird day will have to wait for the birds to find our feeders.
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

ldsquared

@ldsquared
A new year, a new opportunity to get back to viewing my world through a lens. Very rusty, yet, very excited to begin a 366...
4% complete

