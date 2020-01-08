Previous
Next
Mini Squall by ldsquared
19 / 365

Mini Squall

I was headed out to take my photo when it began to snow. Then it started to whip around, so I made an attempt to capture the chaos.
A glimpse into the fun one endures when you really don't want another indoor shot.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

ldsquared

@ldsquared
A new year, a new opportunity to get back to viewing my world through a lens. Very rusty, yet, very excited to begin a 366...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise