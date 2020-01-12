Previous
Amaryllis by ldsquared
23 / 365

Amaryllis

I did not expect last year's bulb to grow again, especially the new "baby" bulb. Amazingly, I will have something to document. Fingers crossed.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

ldsquared

@ldsquared
A new year, a new opportunity to get back to viewing my world through a lens. Very rusty, yet, very excited to begin a 366...
6% complete

