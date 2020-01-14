Sign up
25 / 365
High Score
One of my students joined the bowling team and is learning to bowl. Today, I went to her match to support her efforts. She did not disappoint, she bowled her highest score to date. So proud.
Lousy pic, but I had to more quickly before the game ended. I'm glad that I have this visual of a great afternoon.
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
ldsquared
@ldsquared
A new year, a new opportunity to get back to viewing my world through a lens. Very rusty, yet, very excited to begin a 366...
25
photos
1
followers
4
following
6% complete
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
14th January 2020 4:52pm
Public
Tags
kate
,
bowling
,
all time high game
