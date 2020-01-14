Previous
High Score by ldsquared
25 / 365

High Score

One of my students joined the bowling team and is learning to bowl. Today, I went to her match to support her efforts. She did not disappoint, she bowled her highest score to date. So proud.

Lousy pic, but I had to more quickly before the game ended. I'm glad that I have this visual of a great afternoon.
