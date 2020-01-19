Sign up
Feeding Frenzy
There is a haze from the window I was shooting through.
I added a new tray feeder, however, I was hoping for a more refined group.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
ldsquared
@ldsquared
A new year, a new opportunity to get back to viewing my world through a lens. Very rusty, yet, very excited to begin a 366...
Tags
starlings
,
scrum
,
tray feeder
