Previous
Next
India by leananiemand
Photo 2172

India

29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Leana Niemand

@leananiemand
In a moment of madness, I sold almost all my possessions and set off by bicycle from my doorstep in Cape Town, South Africa. This...
595% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
what a great portrait
January 29th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I knew it was your photography Leana !! Such a beautiful strong portrait , fantastic detail , he is staring straight at me -- A huge fav
January 29th, 2020  
Leana Niemand
@beryl thanks Beryl. X
January 29th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Wow wonderful portrait!
January 29th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful.....that smile & those smiling eyes are stunning.
January 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise