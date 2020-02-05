Sign up
Photo 2176
My iron horse.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
4
1
Leana Niemand
@leananiemand
In a moment of madness, I sold almost all my possessions and set off by bicycle from my doorstep in Cape Town, South Africa. This...
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
20th January 2020 9:53am
bkb in the city
Great shot l love the wall
February 10th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
Love to see your ride!
February 10th, 2020
Diana
ace
You found the perfect parking spot for it! Love the wall with all those textures and colours.
February 10th, 2020
Dianne
A trusty steed.
February 10th, 2020
