India by leananiemand
Photo 2177

India

It hurts my soul to look at this picture.
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Leana Niemand

@leananiemand
In a moment of madness, I sold almost all my possessions and set off by bicycle from my doorstep in Cape Town, South Africa. This...
Gail ace
You've captured his soul! I feel the ache.
February 11th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A stunning portrait . An image that haunts you - fav
February 11th, 2020  
