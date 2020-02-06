Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2177
India
It hurts my soul to look at this picture.
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
Leana Niemand
@leananiemand
In a moment of madness, I sold almost all my possessions and set off by bicycle from my doorstep in Cape Town, South Africa.
2181
photos
299
followers
131
following
597% complete
View this month »
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th December 2019 11:25am
Gail
ace
You've captured his soul! I feel the ache.
February 11th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A stunning portrait . An image that haunts you - fav
February 11th, 2020
