Pune, India

I slept like a log, and only got going around 11 am. My first stop was the Aga Khan Palace, built by Sultan Muhammed Shah Aga Khan III. Legend has it that the palace was built as an act of charity to provide labour for the poor in the neighbouring areas of Pune, who were drastically hit by famine.

The palace is also the place where the British kept Mahatma Gandhi, his wife Kasturba Gandhi and his secretary Mahadev Desai prisoner during the “Free India movement.” Both Kasturba Gandhi and Mahadev Desai died in the Palace during their captivity. Today the palace is a memorial to Gandhi, and his ashes are buried in the garden.

