Previous
Next
Pune, India by leananiemand
Photo 2181

Pune, India

I slept like a log, and only got going around 11 am. My first stop was the Aga Khan Palace, built by Sultan Muhammed Shah Aga Khan III. Legend has it that the palace was built as an act of charity to provide labour for the poor in the neighbouring areas of Pune, who were drastically hit by famine.
The palace is also the place where the British kept Mahatma Gandhi, his wife Kasturba Gandhi and his secretary Mahadev Desai prisoner during the “Free India movement.” Both Kasturba Gandhi and Mahadev Desai died in the Palace during their captivity. Today the palace is a memorial to Gandhi, and his ashes are buried in the garden.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Leana Niemand

@leananiemand
In a moment of madness, I sold almost all my possessions and set off by bicycle from my doorstep in Cape Town, South Africa. This...
597% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Pengelly
I didn't know that. Thanks for the information.
February 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise