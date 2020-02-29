Previous
Life on a houseboat by leananiemand
Photo 2184

Life on a houseboat

Spending a night on a houseboat in Kerala, India
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Leana Niemand

@leananiemand
In a moment of madness, I sold almost all my possessions and set off by bicycle from my doorstep in Cape Town, South Africa. This...
bkb in the city
Great shot
March 3rd, 2020  
