2 / 365
It's a way of life.
I'm constantly amazed at the weight these ladies carry. It's said carrying weight on the head is a primal activity, something we have done for millions of years.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
Leana Niemand
@leananiemand
In a moment of madness, I sold almost all my possessions and set off by bicycle from my doorstep in Cape Town, South Africa.
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
--
Taken
18th May 2022 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
