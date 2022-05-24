Hiking Mt Mulanje

Mulanje Hike – Day 1 – Likhubula – Chambe – 5 hours.

Following a breakfast of egg and bread, Caron and I stowed our panniers and bikes and handed the porter a bulging backpack containing our belongings for the next four days. Shortly after eight, and with the fog lying low, we trundled off with Vincent, our guide. Our first stop was a mere few hundred meters away to purchase engraved wooden walking sticks.

The low lying mist created a mystical scene as the trail snaked up the mountain through a densely wooded area. Aided by our walking sticks, we scrambled up the steep sections and were soon spat out at a magnificent waterfall. Then onwards and upwards, to where our path broke through the clouds, revealing magnificent views of the surrounding peaks. The perfect weather made an early arrival, maybe a tad too early. Chambe hut came not only with a caretaker but with a sitting area featuring a fireplace. The caretaker prepared hot water to wash and put the kettle on the fire for tee. All this happened while Caron and I reminisced about our day, drinking a Carlsberg beer and soaking up the last few rays. Caron used the warm shower provided, but I couldn’t get myself to undress and decided to persevere one more day without a wash.